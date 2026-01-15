Son of Iran’s Khamenei reportedly seeks refuge in Dubai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Douglas Macgregor, a retired U.S. Army colonel, former government official, author, consultant, and political commentator, has claimed that the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is attempting to obtain refugee status in Dubai amid ongoing protests in Iran.

“Son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei attempting to seek refuge in Dubai,” Macgregor wrote on X, News.Az reports.

BREAKING: Son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei attempting to seek refuge in Dubai. — Douglas Macgregor (@DougAMacgregor) January 14, 2026

The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 2,550, including 2,403 protesters and 147 security personnel and government supporters, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

On the 17th day of nationwide protests in Iran, 614 protest gatherings have been recorded in 187 cities, covering all 31 provinces in the country, according to data compiled by HRANA.



HRANA reported a total of 18,434 arrests, 1,134 cases of severe injury, and 97 instances of forced broadcast confessions.

