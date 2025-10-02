Yandex metrika counter

Sony set to launch updated PS5 DualSense controller with removable battery

Image: Sony

Sony is reportedly preparing to release an upgraded version of its PS5 DualSense controller, featuring a removable battery.

The move comes alongside plans for a revised PlayStation 5 Pro, offering gamers enhanced hardware and a refreshed controller design, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the source, the new DualSense controller, known internally as the DualSense V3, will launch in November and will feature a removable battery.

As for the revised PlayStation 5 Pro, the source suggests it will be a minor revision which will use 3% less power than the current model, and will include one of the revised DualSense controllers.

While Sony releases major revamps of its consoles each generation – such as the ‘Slim’ PS5 design and the PS5 Pro – it also occasionally releases more minor revisions with very little announcement or fanfare.

The most recent example of this is the newly revised PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console, which will now feature 825GB of storage space instead of 1TB.


