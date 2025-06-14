South Africa beat Australia to claim first World Test Championship trophy

The Proteas had resumed their second innings on 213-2 and needed 69 runs to wrap up victory on day four at Lord's, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Australia captain Pat Cummins struck in the third over of the day to dismiss opposite number Temba Bavuma, caught behind for 66, to inject a semblance of belief.

Then with 41 runs required, Mitchell Starc bowled Tristan Stubbs through the gate to cause a little more anxiety in the South Africa dressing room.

However, centurion Aiden Markram continued where he left off from the previous day as he put South Africa on the brink of victory with a superb 136.

Markram, the only player to make a hundred in the match, missed out on the chance to hit the winning runs when he flicked Josh Hazlewood into the hands of Travis Head at mid-wicket with the winning post in sight.

That left David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne to see South Africa over the line - Verreynne stroking a drive through the covers off Starc for a single to seal it before raising his arms in joyous celebration.

South Africa's run chase was the joint second-highest in Test cricket at the ground - bettered only by West Indies' pursuit of 342 in 1984.

They are the third team to be crowned World Test champions after New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023).