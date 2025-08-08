South African court orders repatriation of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s body

+ ↺ − 16 px

A South African court has ordered the repatriation of the late former Zambian president Edgar Lungu’s body to Zambia for a state funeral, ruling in favor of the Zambian government despite opposition from Lungu’s family. Lungu, who led Zambia from 2015 to 2021, passed away on June 5 while receiving medical treatment in South Africa.

Plans for a private burial in Johannesburg on June 25 were halted by South Africa’s high court just hours before the ceremony was set to begin. The Zambian government had petitioned the court, insisting that Lungu be accorded a state funeral and buried in Lusaka, following the tradition for former presidents since Zambia’s independence in 1964, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lungu’s family opposed this, stating that he did not want his successor and political rival, current President Hakainde Hichilema, to attend the funeral. However, the Pretoria judge ruled that Lungu’s body must be transferred to a Zambian court representative for repatriation.

The ruling was met with visible emotion from Lungu’s sister, Bertha Lungu, who was seen in tears as the decision was announced. Zambia’s Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha expressed gratitude for the court’s judgment on behalf of the government.

Lungu’s presidency was marked by both achievements and controversies. He received praise for an extensive road infrastructure program but also left behind a significant national debt, which Zambia continues to work on restructuring.

