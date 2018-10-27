South African Navy commander visits Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commander of the Naval Forces of the Republic of South Africa, Vice Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane has visited Azerbaijan Naval Forces and Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev.

According to AzerTag, Hlongwane met with Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Captain 1st Rank Shahin Mammadov, and visited the naval faculty of Azerbaijan Military Academy, where he studied in 1987-1991.

News.Az

