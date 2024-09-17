South Korea's military surveillance cameras transmitted signals to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's military has been forced to remove over 1,300 surveillance cameras from its bases after learning that they could be used to transmit signals to China, News.Az reports citing South Korean news agency Yonhap .

The cameras, which were supplied by a South Korean company, "were found to be designed to be able to transmit recorded footage externally by connecting to a specific Chinese server," the outlet reported an unnamed military official as saying.Korean intelligence agencies discovered the cameras' Chinese origins in July during an examination of military equipment, the outlet said.While some of the cameras were near the border with North Korea, they weren't monitoring it and were instead focused on training bases and fences, the official said."No data has actually been leaked," they added.Around 100 of the cameras have been replaced with locally-produced equipment, Yonhap reported.The announcement comes amid a crackdown in many Western countries on Chinese-made surveillance equipment, amid fears of loose security practices and ties to the Chinese state.

News.Az