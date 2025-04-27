South Korea's opposition party has chosen a former leader as its presidential candidate

South Korea's opposition party has chosen a former leader as its presidential candidate

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's main liberal opposition party has chosen its former leader, Lee Jae-myung, as the presidential candidate for the upcoming June 3 election.

South Korea’s main liberal opposition party tapped Sunday its former leader Lee Jae-myung as presidential candidate in the upcoming June 3 vote, News.Az informs via ABC News.

The Democratic Party said Lee has won nearly 90% of the votes cast during the party’s primary that ended Sunday, defeating two competitors.

Lee, a liberal who wants greater economic parity in South Korea and warmer ties with North Korea, has solidified his position as front-runner to succeed recently ousted conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lee had led the opposition-controlled parliament’s impeachment of Yoon over his imposition of martial law before the Constitutional Court formally dismissed him in early April. Yoon’s ouster prompted a snap election set for June 3 to find a new president, who’ll be given a full, single five-year term.

Lee, 60, lost the 2022 election to Yoon in the narrowest margin recorded in the country’s presidential elections.

He is the clear favorite to win the election.

In a Gallup Korea poll released Friday, 38% of respondents chose Lee as their preferred new president, while all other aspirants obtained single-digit support ratings. The main conservative People Power Party is to nominate its candidate next weekend, and its four presidential hopefuls competing to win the party ticket won combined 23% of support ratings in the Gallup survey.

Lee, who served as the governor of South Korea’s most populous Gyeonggi province and a mayor of Seongnam city, has long established an image as an anti-establishment figure who can eliminate deep-rooted unfairness, inequality and corruption in South Korea. But his critics view him as a populist who relies on stoking divisions and demonizing opponents and worry his rule would likely end up intensifying a domestic division.

News.Az