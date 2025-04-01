SpaceX plans to set up Starlink hub with multiple ground stations in Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX is preparing to establish a ground station in Vietnam for its Starlink satellites, with plans to expand further with additional stations, according to two sources familiar with the discussions, as reported by Reuters.

This move would mark the official launch of Starlink in the country and could assist local authorities in monitoring internet traffic, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The possible investment follows Vietnam's decision, amid U.S. tariff risks, to allow Starlink to operate under a five-year pilot programme by which owner Elon Musk can retain full control of SpaceX's local subsidiary, circumventing strict limits on foreign ownership.

Hanoi has asked SpaceX to set up at least one ground station in Vietnam, according to a decision by the prime minister, dated March 23 and reviewed by Reuters.

That station could be up and running as early as May or June in the central Vietnamese city of Danang, and may be part of a network of up to 15 in the country, said the two people, who were briefed about the deliberations.

It is unclear whether the plans would move forward if Vietnam is slapped with high tariffs, which U.S. President Donald Trump has said will be announced on April 2 for countries the administration reckons are unfairly benefiting from their trade with the United States.

SpaceX and Vietnam's technology ministry did not reply to requests for comment.

The plan would make Vietnam the host of one of the largest such Starlink networks. Starlink operates in more than 100 countries and territories, but does not disclose how many ground stations it has. Not all of the countries have a ground station, which communicate with satellites and forward data to users.

Starlink Installation Pros, a company that says it specialises in installing Starlink services but is not related to Starlink, says on its website Starlink has about 150 ground stations globally, with nearly half in the United States.

News.Az