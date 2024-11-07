SpaceX prepares for sixth Starship test flight with Super Heavy booster

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX is preparing for the sixth test flight of its Starship spacecraft, which will be launched atop the Super Heavy booster — the largest rocket ever built.

The test flight is scheduled for November 18, with a 30-minute launch window opening at 4:00 p.m. CT. A live webcast will begin 30 minutes before liftoff, available on SpaceX's website, X (@SpaceX), and the X TV app. Viewers are advised to check for updates in case the schedule changes, News.Az reports, citing the SpaceX's official website. The fifth test flight of Starship marked a significant milestone in SpaceX’s goal of developing a fully reusable launch system. During that flight, the Super Heavy booster successfully returned to the launch site, where it was caught by the Starbase launch tower’s "chopstick" arms. Meanwhile, Starship’s upper stage completed a controlled re-entry and splashdown in the Indian Ocean.The upcoming flight will build on these achievements, with key objectives including a booster catch, reigniting a Raptor engine in space, and testing new heatshield materials and re-entry capabilities. SpaceX has made several hardware upgrades to improve the flight’s success, including added redundancy to the booster’s propulsion system, enhanced structural integrity, and faster propellant offloading following the successful catch. The mission software and booster return criteria have also been updated.During the flight, the returning booster will create sonic booms as it decelerates, typically heard as brief thunder-like sounds. Starship’s upper stage will follow a similar suborbital trajectory to previous tests, with a planned splashdown in the Indian Ocean. A key objective will be performing an in-space burn with a single Raptor engine, demonstrating the capabilities needed for orbital deorbit burns.The flight will also test new thermal protection systems, including the removal of sections of heat shield tiles and experimentation with steeper descent angles to stress the flap control system. The late afternoon timing of the flight will allow for daylight observations of the re-entry.Looking ahead, SpaceX plans significant upgrades for future Starships, starting with the seventh flight test. These upgrades will include redesigned forward flaps, larger propellant tanks, and advanced heat shield materials, bringing SpaceX closer to achieving fully reusable and rapid-launch capabilities.Starship is a two-stage, fully reusable super heavy-lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX. On April 20, 2023, Starship made history with its first Integrated Flight Test, becoming the largest and most powerful vehicle to ever fly.

News.Az