Spain bars two Israeli ministers in retaliation over sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain on Tuesday banned two senior Israeli ministers from entering the country in response to sanctions Israel imposed on Spanish officials.

Following a Cabinet meeting, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have been added to Spain’s list of sanctioned individuals. According to Albares, both ministers are directly involved in promoting Israel’s military operations in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move follows Israel’s earlier sanctions against Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz and Minister of Youth and Children Sira Rego, who are now banned from entering Israel and will no longer have official contact with Israeli authorities.

Albares described Spain’s action as a “reciprocal response,” emphasizing that it reflects Madrid’s continued opposition to the ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

News.Az