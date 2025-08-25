Spain denounces Israeli attack on Gaza's Nasser Hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Spain condemned Israel's attack on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, describing it as a "flagrant" and "unacceptable" violation of humanitarian law.

"The Spanish government condemns the Israeli attack on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of four journalists and innocent civilians," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Earlier on Monday, 20 Palestinians, including five journalists and a firefighter, were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, health authorities and eyewitnesses said.

The Israeli army shelled the top floor of the emergency building, known as the “Al-Yassin” floor, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The Spanish government stressed the importance of special protection for journalists and reaffirmed Madrid's "full commitment" to the right to information.

"We reiterate that specially protected sites cannot be targeted. This is a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international humanitarian law, which must be investigated," the statement added.

News.Az