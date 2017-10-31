Spain supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The position of Spain is very well known," Spanish Foreign Ministry has told News.Az.

According to the Spanish Foreign Ministry, Spain supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every State in the International Community, including Azerbaijan.

The Ministry has responded to News.Az inquiry regarding Armenia's support for Catalans and its calls to undermine Spain's territorial integrity.

"As it is well and solidly established in International Law, the principle of self-determination does not entail a right to secession beyond the cases of decolonization," the Spanish Foreign Ministry said.

