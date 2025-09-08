Spain unveils 9 measures to halt ‘genocide in Gaza’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced nine measures on Monday aimed at stopping what he called a “genocide in Gaza.”

Sanchez condemned Israel’s actions, saying, “What Israel is doing is not defending itself, it is exterminating a defenseless population.” He confirmed Spain will urgently legislate a permanent ban on arms exports to Israel, in addition to prohibiting Spanish ports and airspace for ships and aircraft supplying Israeli forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The measures also include:

Banning imports from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Restricting entry to Spain for individuals involved in human rights violations or war crimes in Gaza.

Scaling back consular services for Spanish citizens in the occupied territories.

Increasing Spanish presence in Rafah with troops and joint projects to provide food and medicine.

Boosting humanitarian aid, including €10 million to UNRWA and €150 million for Gaza in 2026.

Sanchez acknowledged the limits of Spain’s efforts but emphasized the goal: “Spain alone cannot stop the war, but that doesn’t mean we can’t try.”

News.Az