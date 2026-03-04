Spain’s Sanchez to Trump: Stop playing Russian roulette

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez strongly opposed the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on Wednesday, warning that the conflict risks playing “Russian roulette” with the lives of millions.

Sanchez made the remarks in a televised address after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade with Spain over Madrid’s stance, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This is how humanity’s great disasters start… You cannot play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions,” Sanchez said. He emphasized that Spain’s position is clear: “No to the war.”

Tensions between the two NATO allies have risen after Sanchez denounced the bombings as reckless and illegal, and banned U.S. aircraft from using Spanish bases in the south for the offensive against Tehran.

Sanchez also highlighted the long-term consequences of past conflicts like the Iraq war, including the rise of terrorism and soaring energy prices, warning that attacking Iran would not create a more just international order.

News.Az