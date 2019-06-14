Spain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs visits memorial to Khojaly victims
- 14 Jun 2019 17:17
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 139513
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/spains-secretary-of-state-for-foreign-affairs-visits-memorial-to-khojaly-victims Copied
Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Spain Fernando Martín Valenzuela Marzo has visited the memorial to the victims of Khojaly genocide as part of his trip
The Secretary of State paid tribute to Khojaly victims and laid a wreath at the memorial.
News.Az