Spain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs visits memorial to Khojaly victims

Spain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs visits memorial to Khojaly victims

Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Spain Fernando Martín Valenzuela Marzo has visited the memorial to the victims of Khojaly genocide as part of his trip

The Secretary of State paid tribute to Khojaly victims and laid a wreath at the memorial.

