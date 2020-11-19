Aghdam district being transferred to Azerbaijani Armed Forces today

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aghdam district is being transferred to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces today through the participation of the Russian peacekeeping forces.

Starting from today, the Aghdam district will be under Azerbaijan’s control.

The Armenian Armed Forces occupied most of the territory of Aghdam district on July 23, 1993.

As a result of the military aggression that lasted until May 12, 1994, the Armenians managed to occupy 846.7 square kilometers of the territory of Aghdam district, that is, 77.4 percent of the total area.

Some 5,897 people became martyrs, 3,531 people became disabled, 1,871 children lost parents in the bloody battles for Aghdam district for more than five years. More than 126,000 residents of Aghdam district were forced to leave their houses.

News.Az