Armenia launches another missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda (VIDEO)
- 28 Oct 2020 14:04
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153929
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightarmenia-launches-another-missile-attack-on-azerbaijans-bardaspan Copied
Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime, have fired at Azerbaijan's Barda city from the "Smerch" MLRS, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
There are killed and injured people, civilian infrastructure was damaged.