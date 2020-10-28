Armenia launches another missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Barda (VIDEO)

Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime, have fired at Azerbaijan's Barda city from the "Smerch" MLRS, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

There are killed and injured people, civilian infrastructure was damaged.

News.Az