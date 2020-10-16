Armenian military aggression: 47 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 222 injured since Sept. 27
As many as 47 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 222 others injured as a result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces from Sept. 27 up till now, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said on Friday.
The Armenian military aggression also caused damage to 301 civilian facilities, 1,669 houses and 84 multi-apartment buildings.