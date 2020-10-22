Armenian troops suffer heavy losses in Aghdere direction, Azerbaijan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Armed Forces' 5th mountain rifle regiment suffered numerous casualties as a result of artillery firing by the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Aghdere, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the commander of the regiment’s 3rd battalion Robert Hambardzumyan went missing, and the chief of the battalion staff was neutralized. As a result of the underground shelter’s destruction, a significant loss of personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces occurred.

Furthermore, as a result of fire damage to the defensive sector of the forces’ 543rd regiment, heavy losses took place among the personnel. The regiment commander was wounded, his deputy, battalion commander Arayik Hovakimyan and his deputies, the commanders of the mortar battery, and the squadron were neutralized. The personnel of one of the squadrons of the 1st battalion refused to join the battle.

Currently, hostilities continue along the entire front. Azerbaijani troops are in control of the operational situation.

News.Az