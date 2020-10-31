Azerbaijan announces statistics of crimes, committed by Armenian army against Azerbaijani civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan published the statistics of crimes against peaceful population committed as a result of provocations of Armenia from September 27 to 13.00 on October 31.

As a result of shelling of our settlements by Armenian armed forces with heavy artillery and missile systems, the number of civilian deaths reached 91 and the number of injured - 404. Furthermore, 2465 houses, 97 apartment buildings and 455 civilian objects were damaged as a result of intensive artillery and missile attacks by the Armenian army.

It should be noted that the enemy, retreating rapidly before crushing attacks of the glorious Azerbaijani army, in flagrant violation of norms and principles of international law, Geneva Convention of 1949 and their Additional Protocols, decisions and resolutions of the UN Security Council, intentionally targets the civilian population of Azerbaijan, subjected to intensive firing the cities and densely populated settlements of Azerbaijan far from the combat zone.

News.Az