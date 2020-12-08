Azerbaijan discloses list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

In addition to its information dated 3 December 2020 about 2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who become Shehids (martyr) in the Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry states that 2,723 martyrs have been buried until today.

The ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried Shehids.

Work on finding servicemen considered as missing and the identification of persons, whose identity has not yet been established, continues.

Information on this will periodically be presented to the country's public.

May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids!

We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

Here is the list of servicemen who died as Shehids in the Patriotic War.

News.Az