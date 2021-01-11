Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan updates list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has presented the photos, names, surnames, updated information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2,841 servicemen, who died as Shehids (martyrs) in the Patriotic War and were buried by January 11, as well as 64 servicemen considered as missing.

It should be noted that work is underway on finding and the identification of servicemen considered as missing, the Defense Ministry said on Monday. 

May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids!

We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

Here is the list of the Azerbaijani martyrs


