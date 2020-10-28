Azerbaijani president: If Armenia does not withdraw from rest of occupied territories of its own free will, we will drive them away from there as well

If Armenia does not withdraw from the rest of the occupied territories of its own free will, we will drive them away from there as well, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Special Envoy of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi.

“The war has been going on for a month now. It is a patriotic war for our people. We are liberating our lands from occupiers. It is the restoration of international law and historical justice. Several villages were liberated from the occupiers today. However, Armenia's cowardly attacks have targeted our civilians. A few hours ago, several rockets were fired at Barda, killing 21 civilians and injuring more than 70. The death toll may rise further,” the head of state said.

“Armenia struck Barda yesterday too, targeting civilians again. The strike killed four people, including a seven-year-old girl. Armenia, which cannot confront us on the battlefield, wants to strike us with such immoral steps, to stop us. But it will not succeed,” Azerbaijani president said.

“It has also violated the ceasefire, which was declared for the third time and agreed upon at Armenia's own request. For the first time, less than a day after the adoption of that declaration in Moscow on 10 October, Armenia fired ballistic missiles at Ganja from its own territory. Everyone knows that Armenia violated this ceasefire, and Armenia has violated it this time too. The situation in our liberated cities and villages is clear. Almost all our cities and villages have been destroyed. Graves, historical sites and all buildings have been destroyed. It looks as though some savage tribe had occupied these lands. Our mosques have been destroyed and desecrated by the Armenians. They kept pigs in a mosque destroyed by the Armenians in Zangilan district. This footage is available on the internet. The whole world, the whole Muslim world sees what savages we are fighting. But I want to say again that nothing can stop us,” the head of state said.

