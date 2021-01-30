Azerbaijani, Russian leaders hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The head of state congratulated the Russian President on the occasion of the launch of the Russian-Turkish Joint Monitoring Center in the Aghdam district.

President Vladimir Putin thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations.

The heads of state emphasized that the activities of the Center will contribute to ensuring long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of the meeting held in Moscow at the level of deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on the implementation of the transport and communication related clause of the trilateral statement signed on November 10.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-Russia friendly relations based on the strategic partnership in all areas, and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue strengthening.

News.Az

