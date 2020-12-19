Yandex metrika counter

Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to the Russian side

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of condolences to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.

The letter says: “I am deeply saddened by the news the death of an officer of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the demining of a road section in the vicinity of the Shusha city.

On behalf of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and on my own, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased officer.

We grieve over the tragedy together with you”.


