Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to the Russian side
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of condolences to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.
The letter says: “I am deeply saddened by the news the death of an officer of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation during the demining of a road section in the vicinity of the Shusha city.
On behalf of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and on my own, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased officer.
We grieve over the tragedy together with you”.