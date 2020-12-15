In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man dressed as Santa Claus uses special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Bariloche, Patagonia, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Total solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

A person uses special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse, in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

A total solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

People observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

A bird is seen next to a solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile, Argentina and Brazil, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

A man watches a solar eclipse with a welding helmet on, in Valparaiso, Chile Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Boys dressed as Batman and Spiderman observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

People use special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse, in Santiago, Chile Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

