Yandex metrika counter

In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

  • Photos
  • Share
In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

News about - In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

A man dressed as Santa Claus uses special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Bariloche, Patagonia, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)News about - In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

Total solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)News about - In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

A person uses special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse, in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)News about - In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

News about - In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

A total solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, is seen in Las Grutas, in the Rio Negro province, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)News about - In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

People observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)News about - In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

A bird is seen next to a solar eclipse, visible in parts of Chile, Argentina and Brazil, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

News about - In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

A man watches a solar eclipse with a welding helmet on, in Valparaiso, Chile Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)News about - In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

Boys dressed as Batman and Spiderman observe the solar eclipse over South America, visible in parts of Chile and Argentina, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

News about - In photos: Total solar eclipse dazzles South America

People use special protective glasses to observe the solar eclipse, in Santiago, Chile Dec. 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      