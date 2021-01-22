In photos: Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar – real nature museum with ancient caves and mountain slopes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Media Center presents photos taken from Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, which is a real nature museum with ancient caves, more than thirty thousand springs, mineral waters, beautiful forests, long passes and mountain slopes.

The origin of the toponym "Kalbajar" means "fortress on the river" in the ancient Turkic language. The territory of Kalbajar district, which is a paradise of Azerbaijan, can be called a flower garden. One of the historical territories, Kalbajar district, was liberated from the Armenian occupation on November 25, 2020. At present, the region is completely under the control of the Azerbaijani Army.

BMC photographers took the following photos from Kalbajar.

News.Az