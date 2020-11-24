President Ilham Aliyev presents Holy Quran he brought from Mecca to Aghdam mosque

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev presented the Holy Quran he brought from Mecca to the Aghdam mosque.

“Today, I presented the Holy Quran I brought from Mecca to the Aghdam mosque. I am happy to have visited Mecca four times. Once with my late father and three times as President. I am happy that I prayed with my family inside the Holy Kaaba. I have the same feelings in my heart as everyone else,” the head of state said as he visited Aghdam city liberated from occupation.

President Aliyev added: “My first prayer was for the liberation of our lands from occupation. I asked God to give me the strength to liberate our lands from the occupiers, to give us this happiness and to return to the land of our ancestors.”

The head of state said he is a happy man. “Today, in front of the mosque destroyed by vandals, I am saying that I am a happy man. I thank God again for hearing my prayers and giving me this strength. We are living through these historic days having mobilized all our forces. These are truly historic days. Perhaps there have never been such glorious and proud days in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan. We have achieved this thanks to our unity and our strength. Nobody helped us. On the contrary, they only wanted to hamper us. I will talk about this in detail one day,” the head of state concluded.

News.Az