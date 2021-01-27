President Ilham Aliyev: We must and we will transform Shusha into one of the most beautiful cities in the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We must and we will transform Shusha into one of the most beautiful cities in the world. I gave this word and will keep it. I said before that we would never allow for the creation of a second Armenian state on Azerbaijani soil, and we did not. I said that the flag of Azerbaijan would fly in Shusha, and it does fly. I said that our victory would be incomplete without Shusha. At that time, during the war, I could not say more because it was necessary to keep the secrecy of the war,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received in a video format Aydin Karimov due to his appointment as Special Representative of the President in Shusha district.

“From the first days of the war, we knew what our goal was and successfully advanced towards Shusha. If specialists pay attention to the course of the war, they will see what our strategic goal was. Having overcome the fortifications Armenia had created, we entered our occupied lands from the south, liberated them and launched a counteroffensive in various directions. As a result, parts of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Hadrut, Khojavand districts, the Murovdag height, a part of Kalbajar district, the southern part of Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin districts and the city of Shusha were liberated,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

“Our goal was the crown of Karabakh, Shusha, and on 8 November the flag of Azerbaijan was raised in Shusha. After that, the enemy fell to his knees, surrendered and threw in the towel. We returned the Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam districts without a single shot being fired. Shusha was our goal and Shusha became our victory. The day of the liberation of Shusha was declared the Victory Day,” the head of state noted.

News.Az

News.Az