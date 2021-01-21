Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan starting joint work on development of field in Caspian Sea for first time - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are starting joint work on the development of a field in the Caspian Sea for the first time, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting through video conferencing with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in connection with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea.

“I regret that I was not able to attend the ceremony in brotherly Turkmenistan today. But this is obviously not possible yet due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, we have the opportunity to meet in the format of a video conference today, discuss important issues and witness the signing of a significant document that reflects both the nature and spirit of our fraternal and friendly relations. I am deeply convinced that without close political interaction between our countries at all levels, primarily at the level of presidents, the signing of the document would be impossible today. Dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich, we have made joint efforts to ensure that relevant agencies of our countries work exactly as the presidents indicate to them – in the spirit of cooperation, friendship, mutual support, and correct understanding of mutual interests. Therefore, I would call today's document historic because Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are starting joint work on the development of a field in the Caspian Sea for the first time, and this field and work on the field will bring our countries and peoples even closer together and benefit both the Turkmen and Azerbaijani peoples,” the head of state said.

