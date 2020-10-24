Teenager wounded in Armenia’s missile attack on Ganja dies in hospital

Teenager wounded in Armenia’s missile attack on Ganja dies in hospital

The Armenian Armed Forces have subjected Azerbaijan’s Goranboy and Tartar districts to the massive missile and artillery fire from various directions since this morning, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said Saturday.

Today at about 10:00 (GMT+4) as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ missile shell which hit Kebirli village of Tartar district 16-year-old Orkhan Ismayilzade was killed.

Moreover, big damage was caused to private houses belonging to Gafgaz Yagubov and Beylar Shirinov today at about 09:00 (GMT+4), as a result of a shell which hit Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy district.

Thirteen-year-old Artur Mayakov, who was wounded during a missile attack on Ganja on October 17, 2020, also died in the hospital today.

Thus, since the beginning of the missile attacks, 26 people have died in Ganja city and 17 people died in Tartar city.

