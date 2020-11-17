Yandex metrika counter

U.S. welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pompeo says

The United States welcomes the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, said the statement of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"The United States welcomes the cessation of active hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan," said the statement.

"In tandem with our diplomatic engagement, the United States is providing $5 million in humanitarian assistance to support the operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organization and non-governmental organization partners to assist people affected by the recent fighting," said the statement.


