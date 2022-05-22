President of Estonian Parliament embarks on visit to Azerbaijan

A delegation led by President of the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) Juri Ratas has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Estonian Parliament Speaker at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Estonian delegation was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Adil Aliyev, head of Azerbaijan-Estonia inter-parliamentary working group Jala Ahmadova, and other officials.

As part of the visit, President of the Estonian Parliament Juri Ratas will meet with state and government officials.

