Special commission set up under Azerbaijani president's instructions to determine cause of fire at weapons storage

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Office of the Prosecutor General have released a joint statement on a fire that occurred at a weapons and ammunition storage of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense.

The statement says that the fire, which occurred at 9.00 local time, caused several explosions.

“A special commission involving representatives of the ministries of Defense, Emergency Situations, Internal Affairs, and Health, the State Border Service, Office of the Prosecutor General, local executive authorities and other state bodies was set up under instructions of the head of state in order to determine the cause of the incident and implement necessary security measures.”

The statement says that as a result of immediate measures people living and serving in the territory of the military unit were evacuated.

“According to information available as of 13.00, six persons working at the scene received minor injuries, no casualties or severe injuries were reported,” the statement says.

“In addition, people living in Sitalchay, Gilazi, Mammadhasan and Shurabad villages located in the vicinity of the military unit are being evacuated and temporarily resettled in the tents set up by the Ministry of Emergency Situations. There is no threat to other residential areas.”

The statement says that the Office of the Military Prosecutor launched a criminal case into the incident under articles 223.2 and 342.2 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is being kept informed of the course of the immediate measures,” the statement says.

News.Az

