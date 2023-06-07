Special Representative of Azerbaijani President: Demining plays important role in restoration of liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Demining plays an important role in the restoration of Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation,” Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said at the international event on "Reconstruction, reconciliation and integration: energy, economy, environment and equity" in Shusha, News.az reports.

He noted that the first stage of the reconstruction works features projects on restoration of small areas, which will be followed by the reconstruction of major cities in the next phase.

“Almost 30 percent of the territory of Aghdam, 27 percent of Fuzuli, 15.8 percent of Khojaly and 5.3 percent of Khojavand have been cleared mines so far,” the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President said.

Huseynov emphasized that since November 2020, the construction of railway lines has also been carried out as well as international airports have been built in the liberated territories.

News.Az