Sputnik nasal vaccine to be supplied to market in first quarter of 2022

Sputnik nasal vaccine to be supplied to market in first quarter of 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Sputnik nasal coronavirus vaccine will be supplied to the market in the first quarter of 2022, the Russian vaccine’s Twitter account said on Wednesday, citing the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

"The Sputnik nasal vaccine will be supplied to the market already in the first quarter of 2022," the tweet reads.

The vaccine’s developers pointed out that "the Sputnik nasal vaccine will be especially effective against the highly transmissible Omicron variant not only in terms of protection from the infection but alsо at preventing transmission."

In October, the Russian Health Ministry issued a permit for the Gamaleya Center to conduct phase two clinical trials of a nasal spray coronavirus vaccine. The center’s Director Alexander Ginsburg said that the nasal spray vaccine, capable of creating an extra barrier to prevent the transmission of the virus, would be an addition to the regular vaccines.

News.Az

News.Az