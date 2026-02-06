Stellantis books €22B hit as it scales back EV plans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stellantis has recorded around 22.2 billion euros ($26.5 billion) in writedowns in the second half of 2025, as the automaker pulls back on parts of its electric vehicle strategy and shifts its long-term plans.

The Franco-Italian carmaker said the charges will likely result in a preliminary loss of between 19 billion and 21 billion euros for the second half of last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The massive writedown reflects Stellantis’ decision to scale down some electric vehicle development projects as it adjusts to changing market conditions and slower-than-expected EV demand growth in certain regions.

Automakers globally have been reassessing EV investment timelines as high production costs, uncertain consumer demand, and infrastructure challenges continue to affect the transition to fully electric fleets.

The move highlights growing pressure across the auto industry, where companies are balancing long-term electrification goals with short-term financial realities.

Several automakers have recently slowed EV rollouts, delayed launches, or revised investment plans as they seek to manage costs and protect profitability during the transition period.

The scale of the writedowns underscores the financial risks tied to rapid investment in new vehicle technologies. Stellantis said the accounting charges are tied to restructuring and strategy adjustments linked to its updated direction.

The company’s revised outlook signals a cautious approach as it navigates shifting market demand, regulatory pressure, and rising competition in the global electric vehicle market.

News.Az