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Franco
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Antonio Tejero Molina, the Spanish Civil Guard officer who led a failed 1981 coup that ended up strengthening Spain's fledging democracy, has died aged 93, his family's lawyer said Wednesday.25 Feb 2026-23:31
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Stellantis has recorded around 22.2 billion euros ($26.5 billion) in writedowns in the second half of 2025, as the automaker pulls back on parts of its electric vehicle strategy and shifts its long-term plans.06 Feb 2026-11:19
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Spain has exhumed the remains of another victim of Franco-era executions, part of the country’s ongoing push to recover and identify thousands who disappeared during the Civil War and the dictatorship that followed.20 Nov 2025-15:59
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday that Berlin and Paris will take a decision on the future of their joint next-generation fighter jet programme, FCAS, before the end of the year.27 Aug 2025-16:42
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to reignite the long-standing Franco-German partnership, but deep policy divisions are already slowing progress.23 Jul 2025-09:48
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The French president and the king of Denmark called for a more "independent" Europe on Tuesday during a Franco-Danish economic forum.01 Apr 2025-21:57
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