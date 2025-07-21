Stellantis says US tariffs have cost €300m

+ ↺ − 16 px

Car giant Stellantis, which owns brands including Jeep, Fiat, and Vauxhall, says US tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump have already cost the company €300 million (£259.6m, $349.2m).

The 25% tariff on imported vehicles, imposed in April, has slashed Stellantis shipments to North America by 25% and overall sales by 10% in the second quarter of 2025, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Stellantis reported a forecasted revenue of €74.3 billion for the first half of the year but expects a net loss of €2.3 billion due to tariffs. Other automakers, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), have also faced significant challenges, with JLR temporarily halting US exports and announcing 500 UK job cuts. Negotiations between the US and other countries over tariff reductions remain ongoing.

