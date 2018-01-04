Staff of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE changed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The staff of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has been changed.

MPs Ulviyya Aghayeva, Asim Mollazade and Elshad Hasanov were appointed as new members of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, APA reports.

MPs Elkhan Suleymanov, Muslum Mammadov and Elshan Musayev were removed from Azerbaijan’s delegation to PACE.

The delegation is made up of the following persons:

Samad Seyidov (chairman), Elshad Hasanov, Ulviyya Aghayeva, Asim Mollazade, Ganira Pashayeva, Fazil Mustafa, Sabir Hajiyev, Sahibe Gafarova, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Rafael Huseynov, Rovshan Rzayev and Vusal Huseynov.

