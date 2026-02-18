Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine, Iran after talks

The conversation focused on U.S.-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine currently taking place in Geneva. Negotiators from both countries have begun discussions, with Washington urging faster progress toward a possible agreement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The leaders also discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran’s nuclear program. Iranian officials have said both sides have reached preliminary “guiding principles,” though a final deal is not expected soon.

Starmer also raised the situation in Gaza and stressed the importance of increasing humanitarian aid access to the territory, according to the statement.