Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine, Iran after talks
Photo: Reuters

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, Iran nuclear talks and the Gaza situation during a phone call, Downing Street said.

The conversation focused on U.S.-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine currently taking place in Geneva. Negotiators from both countries have begun discussions, with Washington urging faster progress toward a possible agreement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The leaders also discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran regarding Tehran’s nuclear program. Iranian officials have said both sides have reached preliminary “guiding principles,” though a final deal is not expected soon.

Starmer also raised the situation in Gaza and stressed the importance of increasing humanitarian aid access to the territory, according to the statement.

 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

