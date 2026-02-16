Indonesia readies 8,000 troops for possible Gaza mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia says up to 8,000 troops are being prepared for a potential humanitarian and peacekeeping mission in Gaza Strip.

The Indonesian National Armed Forces said troops could be ready by June, with around 1,000 personnel potentially prepared for early deployment by April if the government approves the mission, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Donny Pramono said the troops are ready to deploy on short notice, but emphasized that a final political decision has not yet been made and will depend on international mechanisms.

Officials said Indonesia’s role would focus strictly on humanitarian and reconstruction tasks, including civilian protection and medical support, and would not involve combat operations.

The possible deployment is linked to postwar reconstruction plans supported by U.S. President Donald Trump. Indonesia, which has extensive experience in UN peacekeeping missions, has also stressed its long-standing support for a two-state solution and humanitarian aid efforts for Palestinians.

