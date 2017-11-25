State Commission: Measures are underway to return Azerbaijani soldier’s body

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and the Defense Ministry continue the measures in connection with return of body of Azerbaijani soldier Bahruz Jalilbeyli (born in 1998) who went missing on September 27, 2017 in the direction of the Ordubad district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, close to the positions of Armenian armed forces and was found on Nov.23 in the south-western direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijani border.

Earlier, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Person appealed to international organizations with regard to returning the body.

News.Az

