State Department: Documents signed with Azerbaijan and Armenia expand prospects for US companies

"The United States has signed economic agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia that expand prospects for American companies," said US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce at a briefing, News.az reports.

"The leaders of the two countries have signed bilateral economic agreements with the United States that unlock the significant potential of the South Caucasus in the areas of trade, transit, energy, infrastructure and technology, as well as open up new opportunities for American companies," the State Department official emphasized.

News.Az