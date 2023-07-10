State Department says US supports continuation of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The US supports the continuation of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing, News.az reports.

"We continue to believe in agreements as possible and we look forward to further talks," he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

