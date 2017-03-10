State Security Service eliminates firearm smugglers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Suspects Azer Huseynov and Ali Islamov, using firearms in a residential area, provided armed resistance.

Several persons shown armed resistance were eliminated as a result of a special operation carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, the press service of the State Security Service told APA.



The State Security Service of Azerbaijan received the information that a group of persons smuggled firearms, ammunition and explosives into Azerbaijan to commit particularly serious crimes.



In the result of the investigation, the information was confirmed and a decision was made to take urgent measures.



During the operation, suspects Azer Huseynov and Ali Islamov, using firearms in a residential area, provided armed resistance. The task force group took retaliatory measures and the criminals were destroyed.



Currently, operational and investigative measures continue.

