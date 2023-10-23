Statement adopted, following ‘3+3’ meeting in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A statement was adopted following the meeting in the ‘3+3’ format in Tehran, News.az reports.

It was noted that it is important to peacefully resolve disputes, respect for sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity, the inviolability of internationally recognized borders, non-interference in interstate relations and internal affairs, the prohibition on the use of force and respect for human rights, based on all principles of the Charter of the UN.

The ministerial-level meeting featured various aspects of regional cooperation, including politics, economics, security, transit, and energy.

The primary objective of this ‘3+3’ format gathering was to address regional issues without the involvement of countries outside the region, emphasizing the participation of regional nations. Additionally, it served as a platform for peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The inaugural meeting in the ‘3+3’ format was held last year in Moscow, involving deputy foreign ministers.

