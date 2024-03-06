Statue of Azerbaijani poetess damaged in French city Evian brought to Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The statue of Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan has been delivered to the cultural center of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris.

The statue is expected to be installed in the garden of the cultural center near the embassy.

Works on erecting the statue in the garden of the Cultural Centre are ongoing.

When the statue was taken, the cover on it was opened. It was revealed that along with the monument being splashed with red paint, the statue's eyes, and the parts of it where its name and the word Azerbaijan is written have been smeared with red paint - the monument itself has also been damaged. The statue's nose and fingers have been broken.

News.Az