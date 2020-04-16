STOP COVID App launched in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

STOP COVID application has been launched in Georgia starting from today, enabling users to find out if they have been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19, 1tv.ge reports.

The innovative application STOP COVID has been developed at the initiative of the Ministry of Health of Georgia, the purpose of which is the early detection and prevention of COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health, the STOP COVID application helps to prevent the spread of the virus by timely notifying the persons who have contacted COVID 19-infected persons.

“Bluetooth, GPS, and other technologies are used to determine which smartphones have been in close proximity to each other. Information about the interaction between the users of the application – the date of contact, cases of a certain duration (more than 15 minutes) and distance (less than 2 meters), encrypted, stored locally, in the application of both users. If any person is confirmed with COVID-19, those who have been in contact with him/her in the last few days will receive a warning, an instruction – to remain in self-isolation and to apply to the relevant authorities immediately, ”the ministry said.

According to the agency, the application was developed by an Austrian company and made available to the governments of different countries without paying a license fee. The application was brought in full compliance with the Georgian reality and legislation.

A similar model has already been successfully implemented and used by a number of countries, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and others.

News.Az

News.Az