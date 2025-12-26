Stranger Things creators reveal Nancy & Jonathan’s true fate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fans thought they witnessed a major milestone for one of Stranger Things’ longest-running couples — but according to the show’s creators, things aren’t what they seemed.

In Stranger Things season 5, Volume 2, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) share an intense, emotional moment while trapped in the Upside Down. As a mysterious, paint-like substance floods the room and the pair believe death is imminent, long-buried truths come to the surface, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Nancy and Jonathan exchange confessions, frustrations, and unspoken resentments. Then comes the moment that stunned fans: Jonathan pulls out an engagement ring and asks Nancy to marry him, calling it an “un-proposal.” She accepts, the two share a final kiss — and moments later, they survive.

Naturally, viewers began asking the big question: Are Nancy and Jonathan engaged?

The answer, according to Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer, is a clear no.

“That’s a breakup,” Matt Duffer tells PEOPLE. “They are broken up.”

The Duffer Brothers explain that the dramatic scene was never meant to signal a future together. Instead, it marked the emotional end of a relationship that had been shaped by shared trauma rather than long-term compatibility.

“We felt that Nancy needed to end up on her own,” Matt says, adding that her journey is about independence and self-discovery. Ross Duffer describes Nancy and Jonathan’s connection as a “trauma bond,” forged under extraordinary circumstances rather than everyday life.

While the breakup may surprise fans who have followed the couple since season 2, the creators note that high-school relationships rarely last forever — even in Hawkins.

Off-screen, however, the story is very different. Dyer and Heaton have been in a real-life relationship since 2017 and continue to support each other both personally and professionally. In a recent interview, Heaton described working with Dyer as “a gift,” praising their shared understanding of the pressures of acting.

Stranger Things season 5, Volumes 1 and 2, are now streaming on Netflix, with the series finale set to arrive on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

News.Az